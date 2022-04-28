Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to the temple in Vijayawada; VIDEO goes viral

Ahead of the grand release of Acharya, Ram Charan and director Koratala Siva visited Kanakadurgamma Temple Jn Vijayawada to seek blessings. The actor, who is currently under Lord Ayyappa Deeksha took blessing for his father Chiranjeevi's film. A video of the actor from the temple has surfaced on social media and is going viral. It proves the tagline of why he is called a man of the masses.

Dressed in all-black attire and walking bare feet, the actor was surrounded by his security team while fans tried to catch a glimpse of the actor. A video of the trip shared by paparazzi on Instagram shows how Ram visited the temple and maintained his calm as overwhelmed fans screamed his name. The actor waved at his fans as he and director Koratala Siva visited Kanakadurgamma Temple to offer prayers before Acharya’s release.

Acharya is gearing up for the release tomorrow, April 29 in theatres after a long postponement due to the pandemic. The moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for the flick as the father-son duo will be sharing screen space for the first time. The film will narrate the tale of a Naxalite-turned-social reformer, played by Chiranjeevi, who is up against the everlasting corruption of the Endowments Department.

Financed by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment, Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special role and Mani Sharma has provided the tunes for this socio-political drama. Tirru has looked after the cinematography and Naveen Nooli is responsible for the editing.

