Ram Charan gets ‘Naatu Naatu’ style welcome from Prabhu Deva and team as the actor gets back to RC15 shoot

'Naatu Naatu' fever has gripped the world. Not just in India, but millions of people across the world are matching steps to this Oscar-winning song. Many Indian and International celebrities and other personalities have jumped on to this fever to groove to the viral song. Ever since RRR’s Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, the whole country is in a celebratory mood. The RRR team got a grand welcome as they returned to the country. They are being greeted with immense love and gratitude everywhere.

Prabhu Deva grooves to Naatu Naatu

Ram Charan got back to work after returning to Hyderabad last week. He returned to the sets of RC15, his next project. Prabhu Deva, who is currently choreographing a song for the actor in the movie planned a massive surprise to welcome the actor back on the sets. He along with the entire team of dancers grooved to Naatu Naatu. The man behind the iconic steps of the song, choreographer Prem Rakshith was also visiting the sets with Ram Charan. Besides this, the team was welcomed with garlands and they cut cake.

Take a look at the video here:

Ram Charan took to his social media to share the video and expressed his gratitude to the team. The caption for the post reads, “Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot#RC15.”

Fans reacted to the video and the video is currently going viral on the internet. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wrote, “Sweetest welcome.” Dancer Lauren Gottlieb who performed the song at the Oscars, wrote, “WOW, Epic.” Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also commented on the video with clap emoji. Fans loved this epic surprise of Prabhu Deva which is evident in their reaction.

About RC15

Ram Charan’s next project, currently titled RC15 marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Shankar. Producer Dil Raju revealed that the first look of the film might be revealed on Ram Charan’s birthday. The movie portrays the actor in the role of an IAS officer. Actress Kiara Advani will also be seen in this film.

