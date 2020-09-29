Ram Charan gets nostalgic on completing 13 years in the industry; Promises to work hard for his fans

Ram Charan recalled every single day of his first film, Chirutha and said he has had his share of highs and lows.

One of the biggest actors in the Tollywood film industry, Ram Charan has completed 13 years as an actor and is receiving a lot of love for the same on social media. Ram Charan recalled every single day of his first film, Chirutha and said he has had his share of highs and lows. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Can't believe it's already been 13 years. Great highs and a few lows, I've cherished every bit of it. Thank you my dearest fans for always standing by me. Humbled by Your love ! Promise to work hard for u guys."

He added, "Thank you @PuriJagannadh Garu, @VyjayanthiMovies, nehasharmaofficial, Mani Sharma garu and the whole team. And Happy Birthday Puri Jagan garu !!!." Ram Charan made his debut in the successful action film Chirutha (2007), for which he won the Best Male Debut – South. After the release of the 2009 film Magadheera, which was only his second film, directed by S.S.Rajamouli, Charan made his place in the industry and managed to grab all the attention.

Check out Ram Charan's Tweets below:

I Remember every single day of Chirutha just like yesterday. Thank you @purijagan Garu, @VyjayanthiFilms, @Officialneha, Mani Sharma garu and the whole team. pic.twitter.com/UajVsM6VNy — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 28, 2020

Can't believe it's already been 13 years.

Great highs & a few lows, I’ve cherished every bit of it. Thank you my dearest fans for always standing by me. Humbled by Your love ! Promise to work hard for u guys. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in Rajamouli's RRR. The film is based on Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The big-budget film also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani. RRR will also see Bollywood actors and in important roles.

