Ram Charan gets overwhelmed as he speaks about his daughter and becoming father

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed the baby girl on June 20. After four days of being hospitalized, the new mommy and baby girl has got discharged amid a huge crowd outside the hospital. In the presence of media and fans, the actor stepped out of the hospital with his wife and baby girl. He held his daughter in his arms and posed for cameras with Upasana. The RRR actor also addressed the media and thanked everyone for their love and blessings towards his daughter.

Ram Charan alone addressed without his wife and baby girl outside the Apollo hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He thanked his fans, well-wishers, and media for their support, love, and blessings towards his baby. The RRR actor said, "I have nothing to worry, baby has been under the care of good doctors. And my fans. The prayers you have done, I can never forget. And what more can I ask? Also, my well-wishers from all the countries sent us blessings, and thank you for all that. All the blessings you have given us will also be there with our daughter. There is nothing more happiness than this. I'm not able to say anything much. But thank you so much for all your love and blessings. I wish all these blessings are always with our baby. Thank you so much for coming here including the media."

Fans celebrations on arrival of Mega princess

The Mega Princess, as she is fondly called by her family, loved ones, and fans, received a superstar welcome as she was born. Thousands of fans gathered outside the hospital as soon as they got to know about the news. The die-hard fans of Charan celebrated the arrival of his daughter by bursting crackers, balloons, cake cutting and also distributed freebies. They also filled hoardings of the couple with congratulations messages in and around the hospital. Fans’ outpouring of love and well-wishes reflected Ram Charan and Upasana’s enormous popularity as they began this new chapter in their lives.

Ram Charan and Upasana's first appearance with their daughter

Ram Charan and Upasana posed with their baby girl for the paparazzi outside the hospital. But didn't reveal their baby's face. The RRR actor made sure to hide her face away from the paparazzi glare. The first photos of the new family are going viral on social media.

The arrival of this precious baby girl has also brought the mega family immense happiness and joy. From grandfather Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind to Allu Arjun, Sneha, Varun Tej, and many others visited the hospital and came to the baby girl as soon as she was born. Several celebrities including Samantha, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and many others congratulated the new parents.

