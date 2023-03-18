Ram Charan gives a hint at his Hollywood debut; Says 'Everyone wishes to work in an industry where....'

Telugu star, Ram Charan is currently enjoying the big win of his blockbuster film RRR, at the Oscars. The film, which was released in March 2022, broke several records at the box office and made everyone go gaga over each scene and song with no language barrier at all. The superhit track, Naatu Naatu, which made everyone groove to the beats was awarded with prestigious Oscar under the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The entire RRR team, including winners MM Keervani and Chandra Bose, director Rajamouli, and leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR had a blast, attending the Academy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles. Recently, Ram made his first media appearance after the awards and during the interaction he hinted about his Hollywood debut.

Ram Charan gives a hint on his Hollywood debut

During a media interaction, Ram Charan was asked about his international debut. However, the actor denied from spilling the details but he hinted on signing something. He was quoted saying ‘I don't know sir. I would leave it in LA where I said that. We're working on it. But, it's too early to say. Everything is a process. Let it happen. It will happen. My mom says nazar nahi lagna chahiye. Everyone wishes to work in an industry where talent is appreciated.’ Well, we just can’t wait to see him making his debut in the west.

Ram Charan’s work

Ram is currently busy with the final stage shooting of his upcoming film RC15. The project is reportedly slated to hit the theatres in January 2024. It will feature Kiara Advani as the female lead. He recently wrapped up a key schedule in Kurnool. If the reports are to be believed, he is also making a comeback to Bollywood with a special appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the upcoming Salman Khan starrer.

