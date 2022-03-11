Ram Charan gives a view of his charter flight as he returns from vacay to begin RRR promotions

Ram Charan is returning to India after his short vacay in Finland with his wife Upasana. The actor gave a glimpse of his charted flight as he gets on it to return to India and begin the promotions of his upcoming film RRR. He can be getting on his private flight amidst the scenic view of snow and mountains.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana flew to Finland last Sunday and spent some quality time. The couple was very excited about the vacation as it was their first trip after 2 years because of the pandemic. They also shared some cosy pics from their vacation on social media.

Watch the video of Ram Charan here:

Meanwhile, yesterday the makers of RRR announced that a 'Celebration Anthem' will be released on March 14 in all south languages. The poster featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt was released and it promises a joyful and high on energy song. With the song release, the team of RRR will kickstart promotions.

After being postponed multiple times, RRR is now set to release on March 25. The magnum opus, made on a lavish budget is expected to be bigger and better than SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. RRR also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in important roles.

