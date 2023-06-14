Ram Charan gives wife Upasana a kiss in love-filled photo as they celebrate their wedding anniversary

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on June 14. The couple tied the knot on June 14 in 2012. They are all set to embrace parenthood soon, almost 10 years after marriage. To celebrate their marriage anniversary, the RRR actor posted a loving photo with his wife along with a sweet note on his Instagram.

Ram Charan celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with wife Upasana

Taking to his Instagram, Ram Charan wrote, “It’s been an awesome 11 years” and also added a red heart emoji. He posted a beautiful black-and-white picture where he was seen giving a love-filled kiss to his wife. Have a look:

As soon as the actor shared the post on his Instagram, fans started congratulating the couple on their 11th wedding anniversary. A fan wrote, “Congratulations both of you.” Another one wished and said, “Happy anniversary lovessss,’ while the other commented, “Wish you happy wedding anniversary anna.” Many fans dropped flower and red heart emojis while congratulating them on completing 11 years of marriage.

Upasana Konidela is all set to become a mother

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana expressed her excitement of being pregnant. She said, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

“It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well,” added Upasana.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently finished shooting for the film Game Changer. The film stars Kiara Advani as the front lady. The cast also includes big names such as Anjali, Jayaram, and Nassar. Ram Charan also has Buchi Babu Sana in his pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Upasana get romantic on Dubai beach; Soon-to-be parents twin in white