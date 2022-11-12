Ram Charan gives fashion goals in a casual look as he gets clicked at Hyderabad airport; PICS

Ram Charan, the man of the masses, was clicked at the Hyderabad airport. The actor is reportedly heading to Delhi for India's biggest leadership summit. He looks uber cool in purple pants paired up with a white tee and comfy sneakers. The actor kept it simple yet stylish with accessories like a watch and black sunglasses. Ram Charan is one of the most stylish actors and always makes heads turn with his stylish outfits, be it at airports or weddings. He gives major goals on how to ace fashion goals for men and this travel look definitely needs to be bookmarked.

Ram Charan's recent vacation in Africa Ram Charan was recently in the headlines for his adventurous vacation in Africa with his wife Upasana. Recently, Ram Charan shared videos and photos from his Tanzanian trip with his wife on Instagram. He Ram had also posted a short clip as he drove an open jeep in Tanzania and wrote, “Untamed Africa.” The couple made the most of their holiday by enjoying the wildlife and soaking up sunlight together.