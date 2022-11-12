Ram Charan gives fashion goals in a casual look as he gets clicked at Hyderabad airport; PICS
Ram Charan was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he head to Delhi for an event. The actor looked super stylish as he opted for a comfy yet casual look.
Ram Charan, the man of the masses, was clicked at the Hyderabad airport. The actor is reportedly heading to Delhi for India's biggest leadership summit. He looks uber cool in purple pants paired up with a white tee and comfy sneakers. The actor kept it simple yet stylish with accessories like a watch and black sunglasses.
Ram Charan is one of the most stylish actors and always makes heads turn with his stylish outfits, be it at airports or weddings. He gives major goals on how to ace fashion goals for men and this travel look definitely needs to be bookmarked.
Take a look at Ram Charan's pics from the airport here:
Ram Charan's recent vacation in Africa
Ram Charan was recently in the headlines for his adventurous vacation in Africa with his wife Upasana. Recently, Ram Charan shared videos and photos from his Tanzanian trip with his wife on Instagram. He Ram had also posted a short clip as he drove an open jeep in Tanzania and wrote, “Untamed Africa.” The couple made the most of their holiday by enjoying the wildlife and soaking up sunlight together.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar’s film, RC15. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is tentatively called RC15 and has Kiara Advani in the female lead role. The actor is also basking in the grand success of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR with Jr NTR, which has broken records in India and Japan as well. The film has also sent nominations to the Oscars 2023 under various categories including Best Actor.
Ram Charan's next with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri, which was announced this year, has got shelved. The speculations about the project being put off were rife for some time. Recently, the actor's PR confirmed the news with a tweet that read, "Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu's next project #RC16 vth Gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time! Ram Charan garu's new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially very soon, whatever the combo is, it vl be lit."
Also Read: Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu danced on Arabic Kathu at the airport and left everyone amazed