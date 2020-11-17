  1. Home
Ram Charan is gleaming with love and joy in this latest unseen photo from Diwali celebrations

Manoj Manchu took to Instagram and shared a picture of him posing with Ram Charan and his sister Lakshmi Manchu at their Diwali party.
Diwali 2020 managed to light up the internet with beautiful photos, and celebrities this time again left no stone unturned to make it a special one. Ram Charan celebrated the festival of lights at a private party with his family and close friends. The actor visited Lakshmi Manchu's house for the grand celebrations and a photo of him looking all happy has surfaced on social media. Actor Manoj Manchu took to Instagram and shared a picture of him posing with Ram Charan and his sister Lakshmi Manchu. One can see, Ram Charan is gleaming with love and joy in this latest unseen photo from Diwali celebrations. 

Sharing it on IG, Manoj Manchu wrote, "Had a great time with my sweetest brother @AlwaysRamCharan and my lovely akka @LakshmiManchu...Celebrated the real Festival of Lights with my Bestiessss. This year due to pandemic, many celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni and others celebrated the festive occasion with their family members at home. Charan had also shared a beautiful candid picture of him with his megastar father Chiranjeevi as they enjoyed fireworks and party at home. 

Take a look below:

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in their upcoming film titled, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. 

