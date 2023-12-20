Ram Charan guards daughter Klin Kaara's privacy as he visits Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi temple with wife Upasana; Watch
Ram Charan, with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara, visited Mahalakshmi temple. The actor ensured his daughter's privacy amidst fan frenzy. Take a look!
Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela and their adorable daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, are generating buzz wherever they go. Their recent visit to the Mahalakshmi temple in Mumbai sparked headlines, with pictures of the trio taking blessings and heading towards their car flooding social media.
The actor was swarmed by fans eager for selfies and interactions, but he handled the situation patiently while prioritizing his daughter's privacy. He carefully ensured Klin Kaara wasn't photographed and protected his wife from the crowd's enthusiasm.
Ram Charan sported a classic white shirt paired with black pants, opting to go barefoot for the temple visit. He accessorized with stylish black and gold sunglasses. Upasana looked elegant in an ash-colored co-ord dress with floral designs, with her hair styled in a simple ponytail adorned with statement earrings. Klin Kaara, bundled in a pink cloth, was held close by Upasana. And, the couple ensured that no photos of their daughter surfaced.
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and daughter Klin Kaara visit Mumbai's Mahalakshmi temple
Ram Charan clicked with family at his Mumbai home
Ram Charan and Upasana were photographed again at their Bandra residence. The paparazzi captured them exiting their car and entering their home. Charan graciously acknowledged the photographers and requested them to respect their daughter's privacy by not taking pictures.
Check out the pictures of Ram Charan welcoming his wife Upsana and his daughter Klin Kaara below
Upcoming projects of Ram Charan
Ram Charan's busy life extends beyond public appearances. His exciting upcoming projects include the much-anticipated action drama Game Changer, set against the backdrop of contemporary politics. He will portray an IAS officer in the film, which also features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, and other prominent actors. Directed by S. Shankar with a script by Karthik Subbaraj, the film promises captivating action and social commentary.
Following Game Changer, Charan joins forces with Buchi Babu Sena for RC16 (tentative title). Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Vriddhi Cinemas will collaborate on this project. Additionally, rumors swirl about a potential project with director Rajkumar Hirani, but the details remain under wraps.
As Ram Charan navigates the demands of family life and his thriving career, one thing remains clear his dedication to both his loved ones and his craft, guaranteeing a captivating journey for him and his fans.
