Ram Charan has a gala time in Japan with Upasana Kamineni and friends; Check out the PHOTO
A picture of Ram Charan enjoying food in the company of his wife Upasana Kamineni and friends in Japan has surfaced online. Check it out.
As we informed you earlier, Ram Charan and his better half Upasana Kamineni are currently in Japan in order to promote the historical action drama, RRR. Now, a fun picture of the Acharya actor enjoying some local delicacies in the company of his wife and friends has surfaced on social media. Shared by the star's wife, the picture is proof that the couple is having a gala time in Japan. Ram Charan looked charming as always in a green T-shirt and groovy shades.
Yesterday, Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he was headed to Japan. Upasana Kamineni and their furry friend Rhyme also travelled with him. The actor looked dapper in a grey denim jacket, an olive t-shirt, and grey trousers. He accessorised his off-duty look with a stylish cap and tinted glasses.
On the work front, Ram Charan will play the lead in director S Shankar's RC15. According to the reports, the Acharya actor will be seen in a double role in his next. While one of his looks will be that of a student, the other one will be of a police officer. With Kiara Advani as the leading lady, the project also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles, along with others. Financed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the script has been penned by Karthik Subbaraju and the songs have been rendered by ace composer S Thaman.
In addition to this, he will also headline Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri's movie, temporarily named RC16. Produced by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema, further details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced.
