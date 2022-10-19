Ram Charan has a gala time in Japan with Upasana Kamineni and friends; Check out the PHOTO

As we informed you earlier, Ram Charan and his better half Upasana Kamineni are currently in Japan in order to promote the historical action drama, RRR. Now, a fun picture of the Acharya actor enjoying some local delicacies in the company of his wife and friends has surfaced on social media. Shared by the star's wife, the picture is proof that the couple is having a gala time in Japan. Ram Charan looked charming as always in a green T-shirt and groovy shades.

Yesterday, Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he was headed to Japan. Upasana Kamineni and their furry friend Rhyme also travelled with him. The actor looked dapper in a grey denim jacket, an olive t-shirt, and grey trousers. He accessorised his off-duty look with a stylish cap and tinted glasses.