Ram Charan has an emotional message to his fans; Requests THIS for his birthday

Ram Charan, who is celebrating his birthday today, took to his Twitter space and requested his fans to stay indoors as his birthday gift.

Ram Charan, who will be next seen in RRR with Jr NTR, is celebrating his birthday today. The SS Rajamouli directorial’s motion poster was revealed recently, in which a glimpse of both the actors’ looks was shown. For his birthday, he requested an unusual emotional gift from his fans. Taking to Twitter, he requested them to stay at home as his birthday gift. He also thanked everyone who wished for his birthday. It is to be noted that he rejoined Twitter after exiting the microblogging site for a while.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! :)” Well, we will definitely fulfill his birthday wish by staying at home, won’t we? Since morning, social media has been buzzing with birthday wishes to Ram Charan as celebrities and fans are putting up their birthday messages.

I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all.

With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! :) #StayHomeStaySafe — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2020

On the work front, Ram Charan is bankrolling the film Acharya, which has his actor father Chiranjeevi as the lead actor and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady. He will also be seen as a freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju in the pre-independence historic drama RRR. Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

Credits :Twitter

