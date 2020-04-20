Ram Charan is known for his simple yet classic on-point style statement but no one knew that he has got this swag and style since he was a kid.

South star Ram Charan has earned a massive fan following over the years and has been winning hearts with his powerful onscreen persona. Besides being an amazing actor, he is also one of the style icons in the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan is known for his simple yet classic on-point style statement but little did we know that he has got this swag and style since he was a kid. We have got our hands on a throwback picture of Ram Charan with his sister Sreeja and its too adorable to miss.

One can see in the photo, the brother-sister duo twinning in an all-denim look. Ram Charan has got his swag and style on point in this childhood picture with sister Sreeja and we just can't get over it. Just look at that pose with those sunnies on. Isn't he looking handsome? Ram Charan's sister Sreeja had shared this throwback picture recently on the actor's birthday. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you @alwaysramcharan anna for giving me a shoulder to lean on back then, now and always. Love you (like the picture shows, you know you’ve got mine too ) #HBDRamCharan."

Check out Ram Charan's childhood picture here:

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as Ram Charan will be sharing the screenspace with Jr NTR. The upcoming magnum opus also stars and in important roles.

