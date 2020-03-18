Ram Charan to have his close friend to play the leading lady in Chiranjeevi's next? Deets inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tollywood actor Ram Charan will reportedly share screen space with his father Chiranjeevi, and he has recommended his close friend for the film's leading lady.

While it was reported sometime back that Mahesh Babu will be seen in a role in Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya, new reports claim that the film will have Chiranjeevi’s actor son Ram Charan himself in a key role in the film. While there has been no confirmation on either of the reports, it would be a piece of huge news if the reports turn out to be true. The report also suggests that Ram Charan has approached his friend to play the leading lady for the film.

Meanwhile, Trisha, who was supposed to play the film’s leading lady, opted out of the film citing creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was auditioned to replace Trisha in Acharya. There has been no further updates about the film’s female lead as yet. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva, and Sonu Sood will also be seen playing one of the prime characters in the film. Extravagant sets are erected in Kokapet for the film’s shooting. Reports emerged stating that the first leg of the schedule will go on till Sankranthi.

On the other hand, Ram Charan will be seen playing a prominent role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which also has Jr NTR in a lead role. RRR is one of the most awaited movies of Tollywood. The film has a power-packed cast and the film is directed by ace director SS Rajamouli, whose last outing was Baahubali: The Conclusion. Recent media reports also suggested that the actor will be next seen in a Vikram Kumar directorial. When the director narrated the story to Ram Charan, the actor was mighty impressed with it and he asked the director to come with the full script.

Credits :123telugu

