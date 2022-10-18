Ram Charan heads to Japan for RRR promotions; Gets SPOTTED with wife Upasana Kamineni at airport

RRR, the magnum opus helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli, emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The multi-starrer, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, earned immense love from the audiences with its exceptional making and performances. RRR has now earned international recognition, by joining the Oscar nomination race. The SS Rajamouli directorial is also receiving excellent reviews from the international audiences. Many eminent personalities of the contemporary internation cinema heaped praises on the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer on social media, recently. Ram Charan headed to Japan for RRR promotions

Recently, leading man Ram Charan was spotted at the airport, as he headed to Japan for the promotions of RRR. The charming actor was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni, and their pet dog Rhyme. The RRR actor looked dapper in a grey denim jacket, which he paired with an olive t-shirt and grey trousers. Ram Charan completed his look with a stylish cap and a pair of tinted glasses. Upasana Kamineni, on the other hand, looked chic in a pair of black culottes and a grey cropped pullover. Check out Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s airport pictures here: