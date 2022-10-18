Ram Charan heads to Japan for RRR promotions; Gets SPOTTED with wife Upasana Kamineni at airport
RRR star Ram Charan was recently SPOTTED at the airport with his wife Upasana Kamineni, as they headed to Japan for the promotions.
RRR, the magnum opus helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli, emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The multi-starrer, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, earned immense love from the audiences with its exceptional making and performances. RRR has now earned international recognition, by joining the Oscar nomination race. The SS Rajamouli directorial is also receiving excellent reviews from the international audiences. Many eminent personalities of the contemporary internation cinema heaped praises on the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer on social media, recently.
Ram Charan headed to Japan for RRR promotions
Recently, leading man Ram Charan was spotted at the airport, as he headed to Japan for the promotions of RRR. The charming actor was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni, and their pet dog Rhyme. The RRR actor looked dapper in a grey denim jacket, which he paired with an olive t-shirt and grey trousers. Ram Charan completed his look with a stylish cap and a pair of tinted glasses. Upasana Kamineni, on the other hand, looked chic in a pair of black culottes and a grey cropped pullover.
Check out Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s airport pictures here:
About RRR
RRR depicted a fictional story featuring two real-life historical figures of the Telugu states, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. Ram Charan appeared in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the SS Rajamouli directorial, which featured Jr NTR as Komuram Bheem. Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood actress made her debut in Telugu cinema as the leading lady of RRR. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn made a special cameo appearance in the blockbuster film.
Ram Charan’s acting career
Ram Charan, who is going through the best phase of his career so far, will be next seen in the upcoming political thriller directed by master craftsman S Shankar. The movie, which is tentatively titled RC 15, features the stylish actor in a double role. If the reports are to be believed, Ram Charan is planning to reunite with Sukumar, the director of Rangasthalam and recent blockbuster Pushpa, for his next outing.
