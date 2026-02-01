Ram Charan holds Klin Kaara close amid fan frenzy as he visits Upasana and their newborn twins at hospital; Watch

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, bringing immense joy to their family and fans alike. The news was shared by Ram’s father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi Konidela, on social media, confirming that both the mother and the newborns are doing well. Upasana had announced her second pregnancy in October 2025, which was followed by a grand and star-studded baby shower that celebrated the upcoming addition to the Konidela family.



Ram Charan and Klin Kaara get mobbed at the hospital



Ram Charan was spotted at the hospital arriving to see Upasana and the twins, where he was seen carefully protecting Klin Kaara, a family member, from enthusiastic fans outside. The actor’s protective gesture highlighted his dedication to family amidst the excitement surrounding the newborns. Fans and well-wishers have been eagerly congratulating the couple online, celebrating this special moment as Ram Charan and Upasana step into parenthood once again with double the happiness.

Chiranjeevi announces the birth of Ram Charan and Upasana's twins



Sharing the news of arrival of the twins, Chiranjeevi wrote on X, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.”

“Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes. - Chiranjeevi & Surekha,” the actor added.

Here’s the official post:

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela had welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. Last year, on October 23, 2025, Ram Charan and Upasana officially confirmed that they were expecting again, marking another milestone in their growing family.

