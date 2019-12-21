Ram Charan hosts an exhibition of his wildlife photography; Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu & others attend it

Tollywood celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni took part in Ram Charan's wildlife photography exhibition - Wildest Dreams.

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana had put up an exhibition named ‘Wildest Dreams’ in Hyderabad to showcase his wildlife photographic skills to his peers. Big names including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni arrived to show their support and lauded Ram Charan’s photography skills. His wife, Upasana Kamineni was recently appointed as the Philanthropy Ambassador for World Wildlife Photography.

Ram Charan wore a white kurta pajama and completed the look with a khaki coat. Mahesh Babu came to the event in a crisp shirt. Samantha Akkineni looked gorgeous in a red jumpsuit, while Namrata came in a formal white blouse and black parallel pants. The photographs were reportedly clicked during the actor’s vacation with wife Upasana in South Africa. The actor was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle, “I’ve been pursuing my hobby for photography and believe it’s one of the honest ways of expressing and bringing out true emotions.”

On the film front, Ram Charan is currently busy with the shooting for his upcoming project, RRR along with Jr NTR and . Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is slated to release in 2020. Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also has Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris are playing key roles. Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also be seen in the movie. They will be the main antagonists. It is being said that the movie is set against the pre-independence era and RRR is a story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

Credits :KAMLESH NAND

