Ram Charan hosts an intimate birthday bash for his driver Naresh & the PICS will leave you with a smile

Following the footsteps of his dad, Megastar Chiranjeevi, RRR actor Ram Charan hosted an intimate birthday bash for his driver Naresh. We have come across some fun pictures from the celebration. In the photographs, the RRR actor can be seen standing with all smiles, behind his driver, who was cutting the birthday cake. Ram Charan's better half, Upasana Kamineni also accompanied her hubby to the party.

While Ram Charan kept his look for the day breezy in a white T-shirt and black denim, his wife looked beautiful in a pink off-shoulder dress. This heartfelt gesture by the Acharya actor speaks volumes about how he takes care of his co-workers.

Check out the pictures below:

It is evident that Ram Charan has not only inherited his father’s impeccable acting skills, but also his large-heartedness. After receiving praises for the massive success of RRR, Ram Charan continues to stay grounded and humble towards his fans and staff.

Ram Charan is right now shooting for his upcoming film tentatively titled RC15. Directed by S Shankar, the film will have the protagonist Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer. Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead in the film. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in crucial roles, among others.

The story of this suspense drama has been penned by Karthik Subbaraju and the tracks of the movie have been choreographed by Jani Master. Renowned music composed by S Thaman will provide the music for RC15 with cinematography from Tirru. The shoot of the flick is currently underway, and the makers have wrapped up the Vizag schedule of the film.

Next, Ram Charan will also collaborate with the Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for his forthcoming drama temporarily named, RC16. Backed by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema, the venture was announced on Dussehra last year. Tipped to be a racy entertainer, further details regarding the film's cast and crew are not available for now.

