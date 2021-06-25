  1. Home
Ram Charan hugs and welcomes his three fans who walked 231 km for 4 days to meet him; See PICS

Ram Charan’s three fans walked 231 km from Jogulamba Gadwal to Hyderabad to meet him. The actor welcomed them with a warm hug.
Ram charan welcomes his three fans who walked 231 km for 4 days
Ram Charan is the biggest and most popular star of Tollywood. Coming from a legendary family of actors, the actor carved a niche for himself with his extraordinary performances and made millions of fans, winning many hearts. Recently, the actor's ardent fans grabbed the headlines for their efforts to meet him.

The three ardent fans of the Mega Powerstar Ram Charan- Sandhya Jayraj, Veeresh, and Ravi walked nearly 231kms for 4 days to meet him. They walked from Jogulamba Gadwal to Ram Charan's residence in Hyderabad to meet their beloved star. Pictures of Ram Charan with his three fans are currently going viral on social media. In the pictures, one can see Ram Charan welcoming them with a warm hug and also had a long conversation with them for hours. This gesture of Ram Charan is being appreciated by everyone.

Take a look at the photos:

Ram Charan made his debut in Tollywood with Chirutha (2007), and from there to Rangasthalam (2018), he has grown so much as an actor and is all set to entertain the audience with the SS Rajamouli directorial Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). He will be seen sharing screen space with Jr NTR and playing the role of the freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju. The actor will also be playing a special role as Siddha in his father's upcoming film Acharya, which is directed by Koratala Siva. Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Ram Charan in the film. These two anticipated and big-budget films are currently expected to be postponed due to Coronavirus.

