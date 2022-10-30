Ram Charan in Africa: RRR star makes omelets, enjoys safari and captures exotic wildlife; WATCH

Post the release of his period action drama, RRR, Ram Charan has been taking several trips across the globe. He was recently in Japan to promote SS Rajamouli's directorial, and now, the Acharya star is in Africa. Giving the fans a sneak peek into his latest trip, the actor shared a video on his Instagram handle along with the caption, "Untamed Africa!". The clip features him riding a jeep in the desert, cooking eggs, and even capturing the wildlife.

Ram Charan in Japan

As we mentioned earlier, Ram Charan was in Japan with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR to promote RRR as the film was released in the country a couple of days ago. Moved by the overwhelming response, the star gave a heartfelt speech at an auditorium, “I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty, and the respect you all give for fellow human beings.”

RRR gets 'Saturn Award'

For those unaware, RRR has been awarded the prestigious Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. Sharing the exciting news, makers, DVV Entertainment tweeted, "We RRR honored to win the prestigious #SaturnAward for the Best International award !! The entire team of #RRRMovie thanks the jury for appreciating our film..." They further dropped a video of the Baahubali maker accepting the award, "I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We are super elated. This is also the second Saturn Award for my films. The first one I won for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I would like to congratulate all the other winners."

Also Read: Check out SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech as RRR bags the Saturn Award for Best International Film