Ram Charan is full of swag as he recreates Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee song ‘Main Khiladi’: Watch VIDEO

Ram Charan , the renowned Telugu star is best known for his exceptional skills in performing action sequences. The RRR actor is also a great dancer and has always entertained his fans with some excellent dance numbers in his films. However, in real life, we have witnessed Ram Charan shaking his legs, very rarely. However, Ram Charan has now surprised his fans by recreating Akshay Kumar 's popular number 'Main Khiladi' from the upcoming film Selfiee , in a recent Instagram reel.

Ganesh Acharya, the renowned dance choreographer recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a special reel video, which has left the fans of both Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan highly excited. In the video, the RC 15 star shook legs with Acharya as they recreated the much-loved latest version of 'Main Khiladi' song from Selfiee, the upcoming Bollywood film that features Kumar in the lead role. Ram Charan's unmatchable swag and effortless dance moves have clearly won the hearts of netizens, and the video is now going viral on the internet.

"I am Glad that you enjoyed!!! @alwaysramcharan #mainkhiladituanari," the senior choreographer captioned his dance video with the RRR star. "Only for you @akshaykumar sir and @ganeshacharyaa master!! Enjoyed," wrote Ram Charan, as he shared the video on his Instagram story. Akshay Kumar, who totally enjoyed the performance, shared the video on his Insta story with a caption that reads: "Thank you @alwayssramcharan, nailed it as always and Master ji (100 percent) #MainKhiladi."

Watch Ram Charan's 'Main Khiladi' performance below: