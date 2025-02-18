Ram Charan is out and THIS actor in talks with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for mythological epic? READ

We had earlier reported that Nikhil Nagesh Bhat was in advanced talks with Ram Charan for a mythological film. However, in a recent interview, he clarified that he is not collaborating with the actor at the moment.

Now, 123Telugu has reported that the filmmaker met Vijay Deverakonda during his visit to Hyderabad to discuss the project. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.

Talking more about the project, our sources revealed that the film is a big-budget, larger-than-life drama set against the backdrop of one of the most significant characters in Indian mythology.

“Nikhil is working closely with Murad Khetani too and more details on the same are kept under wraps for now,” the source concluded.

On the other hand, Nagesh told Bollywood Hungama that he is currently working on a new story. While he felt it was too early to reveal details, he assured that the film would align with his passion for action while also delving deeper emotionally.

He added that this project would be more challenging than anything he had worked on before and expressed excitement about exploring new dimensions of storytelling.

"It's a film that's going to challenge me like no other project has before, and I'm excited to explore new dimensions of storytelling with it," he said.

During the same interview, Nagesh Bhat called 2024 a monumental year and spoke about the praise Kill received in India and abroad. He shared that the film's success made him realize how stories could cross borders and reach audiences worldwide. More than the film’s success, he felt the recognition of storytelling made this year truly special.

Advertisement

"With Kill receiving critical acclaim both in India and abroad, I feel I've stepped into a world where stories can transcend borders, connecting with audiences locally and globally," he said.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda, he is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kingdom. The movie will hit the big screens on May 30, 2025.