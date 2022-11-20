Ram Charan jets off to New Zealand, to shoot new schedule for S Shankar's RC15

After the success of his latest release RRR, Ram Charan has been working on his next with director S Shankar, named RC15 for now. The shoot for this untitled drama has been moving ahead at a brisk pace. Last night, the Acharya actor was clicked by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport as he was boarding a flight to New Zealand.

The star opted for a black tracksuit as his off-duty look, along with a matching sports cap. Going by the reports, the team will shoot a song featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in New Zealand during the latest schedule.

Ram Charan's outdoor gym

A couple of days ago, the actor was in Africa for a vacation. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his unconventional workout. He was seen using the equipment made of cement blocks and doing chest presses, chest flies on a bench. Other than this, the clip also featured him playing football with the locals. Sharing the post on the photo-sharing app, the actor captioned it, "All set for my upcoming schedule. Workout has no vacation.” Awestruck by his dedication to fitness, netizens flooded the comment section with appreciative comments.

About RC15

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. In addition to this, actor SJ Suryah will also play a significant role in the film, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in secondary roles.

The gripping story of RC15 has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, while Tirru is looking after the camera work for the film. Renowned composer S Thaman has rendered the songs and background score for the movie, whereas the numbers are being choreographed by dance master Jani Master.

