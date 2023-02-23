Ram Charan, Jr NTR bag Best Actor nominations for Critics Choice Awards; RRR competes in Best Action Category

SS Rajamouli's RRR is in no mood to stop anytime soon. Continuing the awards streak, after Golden Globes and Oscars nominations, the film has now bagged three nominations at Critics Choice Awards. RRR and Ram Charan, Jr NTR have been nominated for Best Action Movie and Best Actor categories respectively. The lead stars of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also competing with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Nicholas Cage for Best Actor. RRR is nominated along with The Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Take a look at RRR nominations at Critics Choice Awards

Ram Charan appears Good Morning America 3 RRR is making the nation proud with their historic glory for cinema. Recently, Ram Charan appeared on the most popular show Good Morning America Season 3 and became the first Indian to grace. The star spoke about how the worldwide blockbuster movie RRR and said, “I think it is one of the finest writings of my director SS Rajamouli. He is known as the Steven Spielberg of India. I hope he ways his way to the global cinema very soon,” the star proudly said about his director. Last month in January, the team of RRR bagged an award under the Best Original Song category at Golden Globes Awards 2023. Speaking at the show, Ram attributed the Golden Globes award for the song Naatu Naatu to Indian cinema and technicians. This is the first time Golden Globes, Academy Awards and multiple other critics awards have recognised us. It is not just RRR, it is the Indian Cinema, and Indian technicians who are being honoured. Just when we thought, we have achieved everything and it was time to move on to the next film, west just showed up and showed us that it’s just the beginning,” he exclaimed.