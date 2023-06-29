Ram Charan, Jr NTR, MM Keeravani and RRR team to join Academy members list; SS Rajamouli not invited?

Actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, lyricist Chandrabose, and music composer MM Keeravani have been invited to join the Academy as members. Apart from them, Director Mani Ratnam and KK Senthil Kumar, who worked on SS Rajamouli's RRR, are also among one the members. They are the new list of invitees to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who represented India at the Oscars, have been chosen as members of the actor's branch. Sabu Cyril has also been invited as a member of the Academy under Production Design. While most of the members in this year's Academy list include the RRR team, director SS Rajamouli has been omitted. Mani Ratnam has been chosen from the director's branch and the RRR director, who spent time in Hollywood for 2 months during promotions, didn't make it to the list. The Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose are on the list.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR and other Indian celebs invited to join Academy members

The other big names from India include Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Chaitanya Tamhane, Haresh Hingoran and others. "The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership", said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.





For the unversed, last year, Suriya was the celeb from the South, who was invited to join the Academy members list. Well, it is indeed a proud moment for South cinema as most of the members in the Academy's list include South actors and technicians.

RRR's Naatu Naatu wons Oscars

In March, RRR created history as RRR's Naatu Naatu has won the Oscars 2023 in the Best Original Song category. The song was also performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb and the team on the stage. The live performance also received a standing ovation from the audience.



