Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s film RRR earns THIS whopping amount in pre release business? Find Out

The latest news update about the south drama, RRR is that the film has generated a whopping amount of Rs 200 crores in its pre-release business.

The much-awaited film from the south film industry titled RRR, is currently being shot at a steady space. The film will see south megastar Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film will see the south stars essay the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The latest news update about the south drama is that the film has generated a whopping amount of Rs 200 crores. This amount is reportedly generated in the film's pre-release business from the Telugu states alone. The news reports suggest that the film will compete with SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion for box office collections.

The reported Rs 200 crore pre- release business is generated from the Telugu states which also happens to be the highest sum for any other Telugu film. The film RRR helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli will also feature Bollywood diva and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor . The film will see the actor turned producer Ram Charan in a challenging role. The fans and followers of the megastars Ran Charan and Jr NTR are eagerly waiting for the film's first look.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the south flick RRR which was slated for a release on July 2020 will not hit the silver in the month of October 2020. The makers of the film RRR had announced previously on Twitter that the film has completed 7 per cent of its shoot. Currently, the director is shooting some key fighting scenes between the two leading men of the highly anticipated film.

