Ram Charan & Jr NTR share precautionary measures amid COVID 19 outbreak; urge everyone to stay safe; Video

Ram Charan and Jr NTR got together to create awareness with respect to the precautionary measures that need to be taken amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The leading stars of the much-awaited film RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR got together to create awareness with respect to the precautionary measures that need to be taken amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor shared a video on his Facebook account. The video sees both Ram Charan and Jr NTR explaining the measures that one should take during the COVID 19 outbreak. Ram Charan states in the video that he and the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor Jr NTR will be talking about the precautionary measures which are issued by the World Health Organization.

Both the actor talks about the various safety measure that people need to take in order to avoid contracting the Coronavirus. Both the actors speak about the importance of washing hands, avoiding handshakes and hugging and the importance of social distancing during the current time. On the work front, the south actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

Check out the post by Ram Charan:

The film RRR which is expected to be a period drama will reportedly see Ram Charan and Jr NTR as courageous and fierce freedom fighters. The SS Rajamouli directorial will hit the silver screen on January 8, 2021. The fans are looking forward to seeing the first look of the leading stars. The film will also feature Gully Boy actress and in key roles.

