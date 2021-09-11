Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer RRR’s release gets postponed for THIS reason; New date to be announced

The Rajamouli’s directorial and the magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is undoubtedly the most anticipated Indian movie at the moment. The Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starter, which was slated to release in theatres on October 13, 2021, has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and theatres being closed indefinitely.

The makers of RRR took to social media and released a statement about the release date. The makers wrote in the tweet, "Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21.But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running."

Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21.

But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.

We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

RRR has wrapped up the entire shoot and post-production is progressing at a brisk phase, which will be completed by October too. Yet, the film will be delayed due to theatres being closed in many states of India. The film was earlier scheduled for October 13 release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages as a Diwali treat for Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans.

Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej accident: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Prakash Raj visit injured actor at hospital; PICS & VIDEOS

RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of two of the legendary freedom fighters of India, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. The movie stars Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju while Jr. NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. Bollywood actors and will be seen in pivotal roles, while Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be seen in supporting roles. Music is composed by MM Keeravani. RRR is bankrolled under the banner of DVV Entertainments.