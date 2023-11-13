Ram Charan, Jr NTR to Allu Arjun and Kalidas Jayaram with his fiance: Here’s how South celebs celebrated Diwali 2023

Diwali was celebrated on November 12th, this year, and celebs took to social media to share glimpses of how they celebrated the festival of lights. They also used the platform to wish fans on the auspicious occasion as well.

From the Telugu film fraternity, Ram Charan and Upasana hosted a Diwali bash at their residence, which was attended by superstars like Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr. NTR, Allu Sneha Reddy, and many more. As for Allu Arjun, he was seen spending the day with his family, bursting crackers, and even addressing his fans.

The recently betrothed Kalidas Jayaram had also taken to social media, where he shared an image with his fiance with the caption: “Happy Diwali”

Check out the post below:

Namrata Shirodkar also shared pictures from the Diwali Party that was thrown by Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. She shared a picture with the A-List celebrities, Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Venkatesh Daggubati in a single frame. Seeing the connection between the actors off the silver screen as well was a warm sight for the audience members.

Check out the post below

Namrata had also shared pictures with others, and made it a point to let everyone know that Ram Charan and Upasana were the best hosts. Undoubtedly, she had an amazing time with her friends as well, which is clear from the pictures she shared, as well as her caption.

Check out the pictures shared my Namrata Shirodkar:

Nani’s quality time with family

Natural Star Nani decided to spend this Diwali at home with his family. The actor also shared an image on social media, where he was seen rejoicing at the festival of lights with his son.

Check out the picture below:

Apart from that, Allu Arjun and Prithviraj Sukumaran had also shared images with their better halves on the occasion of the festive season. Additionally, Sushmita Konidela took to Instagram to share an image with the entire Allu-Konidela family ahead of the party. The picture shows Allu Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, Upasana, the newly wed couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and many more.

Check out the pictures below:

The Diwali celebrations were a reminder that the festival season is also a time to get together and showed the unity that the film fraternity had off-screen as well. Fans rejoiced at the celebrations, showering love on their favorite celebrities as well.

