Ram Charan keeps travel look basic in checkered shirt and jeans as he gets clicked at airport; PICS

Ram Charan has been flying in glory ever since his terrific performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR . The pan-Indian film and team are unstoppable because of the critical acclaim and applause from worldwide. RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. RRR earned over Rs 1200 crore in its theatrical run.

Ram Charan is back in the city after attending an event in Delhi. The RRR actor kept his travel look basic yet stylish in a red checkered shirt paired up with blank jeans. He accessories the outfit with a cap, glasses, expensive shoes and a watch and also covered his face with a mask. He is one of the most fashionable actors in the South and sets major goals with every outfit.

Take a look at Ram Charan's pics from the airport here:

On Friday, SS Rajamouli bagged the Best Director Award at The New York Film Critics Circle beating behind the biggest directors of Hollywood. The ace filmmaker beat out Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood and won Best Director at the NYFCC.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in director Shankar's film, tentatively titled RC15. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pics as the last schedule of the film was wrapped up. He wrote, "And it’s a wrap in New Zealand .song & it’s visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu, @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special.@kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always."

Backed by producer Dil Raju in collaboration with Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, RC15 stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Karthik Subbaraju has penned the script for RC15 and S Thaman composed music.

Ram Charan also teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut as a director with the blockbuster film Uppena. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.