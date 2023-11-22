Ram Charan keeps travel look classic in semi-formal as he gets papped at Hyderabad airport

Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he was making his way to the airport. Latest reports suggest that Ram Charan and S. Shankar's highly anticipated film Game Changer is reportedly set to be shot in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor was spotted in a blue denim shirt and dark blue trousers. He looked dapper in his black and blue sunglasses, giving major travel goals. He was also seen sporting a pair of black shoes.

Ram Charan was several times spotted giving major fashion goals at the airport

Ram Charan exuded a stylish airport look, pairing a white T-shirt with a sleek black jacket and black cargo pants. He complemented his ensemble with a baseball cap, round black sunglasses, and their pet. Rangasthalam actor known for his impeccable fashion sense, looked dapper in a white T-shirt teamed with a sharp black jacket and trousers. He accessorized with a cap and cool sunglasses, completing his stylish appearance.

More about Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Ram Charan's highly anticipated movie, Game Changer, starring him alongside Kiara Advani, has been creating a buzz in the Indian cinema industry. The S. Shankar-directed film has been generating headlines even before its official announcement. Now, the production team has released some updates. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production company behind Game Changer, has revealed that the much-awaited first single, Jaragandi, has been postponed.

This news has disappointed Ram Charan's fans, who were already disheartened by the ongoing delays in the film's shooting. Reportedly, director Shankar has been prioritizing his commitments to the film Indian 2, resulting in a shooting schedule that heavily favors Kamal Haasan's project. This has left fans anxiously awaiting updates on the progress of Game Changer.

The producers of Ram Charan's upcoming film, Game Changer, Sri Venkateswara Creations, have announced via Twitter that the song release has been postponed. Further updates about the film's release date are yet to be announced by the makers.

Upcoming projects of Ram Charan

Ram Charan's next project, RC16, was written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings are the production banners behind the film.

