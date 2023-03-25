Ram Charan kickstarts his birthday celebrations at RC 15 location with Kiara Advani, Shankar and team: PICS

Ram Charan, the popular Telugu star is currently on a high with the massive success of his last outing RRR, and the awards and accolades won by the film. The actor, who earned global recognition with his performance in SS Rajamouli's film, recently made headlines after he attended the Oscars 2023 event with his RRR team members. Now, Ram Charan, who is set to celebrate his 38th birthday on March 27, Monday, is winning the internet with pictures of his pre-birthday celebrations.

Ram Charan kickstarts his birthday celebrations at RC 15 location

The popular star kickstarted his birthday celebrations for this year on the sets of his upcoming political thriller, which has been tentatively titled RC 15. The movie, which marks Ram Charan's 15th outing in the film industry, is helmed by the veteran filmmaker S Shankar. In the pictures which are going viral on social media, Ram Charan is seen cutting his birthday cake with leading lady Kiara Advani, director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, and the other cast and crew members of the untitled project.

As per the reports, RC 15 team threw a special birthday bash for leading man Ram Charan and he and Kiara Advani wrapped up the shooting of a song sequence for the big-budget film. In the pictures, Charan is seen in his new golden-highlighted hairdo and a casual sky-blue shirt, and statement sunglasses. Kiara, on the other hand, looks pretty in a white crop top and a pair of blue denims.

Check out Ram Charan's pre-birthday celebration pictures below...

About RC 15

RC 15 marks the second onscreen collaboration of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, after the 2019-released film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. SJ Suryah is playing the lead antagonist in the film, which features Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and others in key roles. S Thaman is composing the songs and background score for the film. Tirru and R. Rathnavelu are cranking the camera for RC 15. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing.

