Ram Charan & Koratala Siva pray at Vijayawada's Kanakadurgamma Temple before Acharya releases; PIC

Team Acharya is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their next release becomes a blockbuster hit. After the star-studded pre-release bash, Ram Charan and director Koratala Siva are visiting the famous Kanakadurgamma Temple in Vijayawada to offer prayers before the film's release on 29 April. While the RRR star aced the all-black kurta pajama look yet again, the maker was clicked in semi-formal look with a shirt and denim.

Yesterday, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde were spotted in Hyderabad as they promoted their next. Additionally, the Acharya team slew at the film's pre-release celebration. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli attended the event as the chief guest. We had brought to you the pictures from the lavish party.

Check out the picture below:

Financed by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment, Mani Sharma has provided the tunes for this socio-political drama. Tirru has looked after the cinematography and Naveen Nooli is responsible for the editing.

The moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for the flick after witnessing the power-packed trailer of Acharya. Going by the video, the venture will narrate the tale of a Naxalite-turned-social reformer, played by Chiranjeevi, who is up against the everlasting corruption of the Endowments Department.

Meanwhile, the Bhale Bhale Banjara song from Acharya featuring the Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan garnered a lot of love from the fans. The father and son duo won many hearts with their dancing prowess in this peppy number. In the meantime, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi also have other promising ventures in the pipeline.

Also Read: Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu charged for sexual assault, says he's real victim & files defamation case