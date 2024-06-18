Ram Charan leaves few months old baby starstruck as she can't take her eyes off him; we totally relate

Ram Charan had always enjoyed a massive fan following but post the success of RRR, the actor has earned the tag of a global star. But despite the label, the actor has continued to remain humble and this viral video is proof.

Ram Charan wishes his young fan a happy birthday

You rarely get to meet your favorite celebrities and for this family, it was just their lucky day. In a post that was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a Ram Charan fan account, a dad and his two young kids had the opportunity to meet the actor.

As the dad pointed out in his original story, Ram Charan also luckily happened to be staying at the same 5-star hotel as them. Upon knowing that it was the young champ’s birthday, Ram Charan quickly extended his hands to wish him a happy birthday. But the real highlight of the video was the baby girl who stared quite adorably at the actor.

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) also made similar observations. One user wrote, “That little girl is only looking at Ram Charan (heart emojis).” Another user shared, “I’m not as lucky as that young boy.”

What does Ram Charan aspire Klin Kaara to be?

Ram Charan, of course, celebrated his first Father’s Day recently with his daughter Klin Kaara. The actor revealed the little one’s face to the public in a heartwarming post.

Speaking to the Times of India, Ram Charan revealed that he hopes his daughter will follow in his wife’s footsteps as there is already enough competition between actors in the Mega family.

He expressed jokingly, “I feel it is better if Klin Kaara explores her mother's side because there are already so many competing actors in the Mega family. We are always all fighting for release dates now I do not want to fight with my daughter”.

Ram Charan on the work front

Speaking of release dates, Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer’s shooting is progressing at a rapid pace. According to reports, the film is expected to release in late 2024 or early 2025.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan also has RC16 with Buchi Babu Sana and RC17 with Sukumar on his plate.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan says ‘have thrown parties when my films fail’; reveals why he didn’t step out of his house after RRR’s success