Ram Charan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vignesh Shivan, and Vikram pose together to make priceless memory; See viral PIC

Post RRR, Ram Charan has become a top star in every industry and this latest photo with Tamil celebs is enough proof. He attended the birthday bash of Game Changer director Shankar in Chennai and met several popular celebs and directors of Kollywood. A perfect frame of the actor from the birthday party with Shankar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vetrimaaran, and others is going viral.

The viral photo features Ram Charan posing for a group photo with Shankar, Vetrimaaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Gautam Menon, SJ Suryah, Karthik Subbaraj, Lingusamy, Vignesh Shivan and others. Ponniyin Selvan actor Vikram and Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni are also seen in the photo.

According to reports, Ram Charan, who was clicked yesterday at Hyderabad, headed to Chennai for Shankar's birthday party. Prior to this, he also attended the director's birthday on the sets of Game Changer as well. The entire team of Game Changer came together to celebrate Shankar’s birthday while they were on sets in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations on set went viral on social media.

The pan Indian actor also took to his Instagram handle and wished the veteran filmmaker, with a special post. He also shared a lovely picture with the senior director, which was clicked during his birthday.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is an action drama with contemporary politics in the backdrop. According to the reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. S Thaman is the music composer. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

The project features a stellar star cast including Jayaram, Nassar, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra, Rajeev Kanakala, and others in the other key roles. S Thaman is composing the songs and background score for the film. Tirru and R. Rathnavelu are the directors of photography. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Game Changer is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the prestigious banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

