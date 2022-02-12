Ram Charan looks cool in a funky sweatshirt as he gets spotted outside dubbing studio in the city; PICS

South superstar Ram Charan is surely a heartthrob and his upcoming movie RRR has already made a buzz around the town even ahead of its release. The movie also features Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The 36-year-old actor is currently in Mumbai. Recently, he was spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Bandra. Ram Charan looked handsome as ever as he posed for the shutterbugs when he came out of the studio.

In the photos, Ram Charan was seen wearing an all black outfit. His sweatshirt gave funky and cute vibes as a large teddy bear was printed on it. He completed his look with white shoes. He also acknowledged the paparazzi and waved at them. Earlier, he was spotted with his wife Upasana Kamineni at celebrated designer Manish Malhotra’s house. They went to Malhotra residence for a get-together. They looked so cute together and it would not be wrong in saying that they are one of the most stylish couples of the film fraternity.

Take a look at Ram Charan’s photos:

For those unaware, Ram Charan’s upcoming film RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. The story of the film revolves around two Indian revolutionaries. Next, he will reunite with Pushpa: The Rise’s director Sukumar, which is yet to be titled. This will mark their second collaboration together after the 2018 film Rangasthalam.

