Ram Charan looks dapper in athleisure as he is spotted outside gym; See PHOTOS

Celebrities have been observing strict social distancing rules when the nation was on lockdown for COVID-19. Now, as the nation is entering the unlock phase, celebrities have started to show up as they are stepping out of their homes for several reasons. While Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi were all spotted during various occasions, Ram Charan’s photos as he stepped out of his gym are now here.

On the photos, he looked dapper in athleisure. He was seen in a white tee, blue pants and ash jacket. He was seen in a baseball cap and adapting to the new normal, he wore a facemask. It goes without saying that these photos have come up as a huge treat for his fans who are waiting to see him on the big screen. It should be noted that his wife Upasana Konidella took to her social media space a couple of weeks back and revealed that Ram Charan is back to the gym by sharing a photo of him.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus. Titled RRR, the film also has Jr NTR as a lead actor. will be seen playing the leading lady. A glimpse of Ram Charan’s first look for the film was released by the makers on his birthday. It was reported that the film’s shooting has started. However, an official statement about the same is expected to be made soon.

