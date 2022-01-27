Ram Charan looks dapper in desi avatar at Good Luck Sakhi event; Keerthy defines elegance in pastel lehenga

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is waiting for the release of her upcoming women-centric sports film titled Good Luck Sakhi. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event, attended by Ram Charan Tej as the chief guest. The actor stole the show in his minimal yet massively handsome look in a black kurta at the event. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata was no behind as she gave out major goals on how to slay pastel lehenga to perfection.

Ram Charan graced the pre-release event dressed in simple black kurta paired up with white pajama and looked handsome as always. He added black loafer shoes, a watch and a matching mask adhering to the COVID-19 rules. Look how perfect it feels to keep it simple and fuss-free, we are totally taking all the cues from Ram Charan.

If there's somebody who manages to pull off an ethnic look, then it has to be Keerthy Suresh. She picked out a lemon yellow lehenga and the elegant number bore intricate chikankari work all over. She styled the look with a statement pearl choker and also kept her makeup very minimal in nude shades.

Check out pics here:​

We are totally crushing over this look which has elegance written all over it. Keerthy's nailed the pastel-coloured lehenga trend and gave out major inspo for the brides and bridesmaids.

Keerthy Suresh and Ram Charan also shook their leg on the hook step of Naatu Naatu from RRR, which has got postponed from January 7.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH RAM CHARAN AND KEERTHY SURESH DANCE ON NATTU NATTU

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi is an inspirational journey of a shooter and is set to release in theatres on January 28, 2022. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Shravya Varma, the film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu.

Also Read: VIDEO: Ram Charan hoists the national flag with Allu Aravind on 73rd Republic Day