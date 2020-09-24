  1. Home
Ram Charan looks dapper in hoodie and cap as he steps out after lockdown; See PHOTOS

Ram Charan, who will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, was seen in a stylish hoodie as he stepped out after lockdown for COVID 19.
September 24, 2020
Celebrities, who have been observing strict social distancing rules when the nation was on lockdown for COVID-19, have started to show up when they step out for several reasons. While Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi were all spotted during various occasions, now Ram Charan was spotted as he stepped out after lockdown. In the photos, he looks dapper in a hoodie. It should be noted that his wife Upasana shared Ram Charan’s photos from the gym a couple of weeks back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus. Titled RRR, the film also has Jr NTR as a lead actor. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the leading lady. A glimpse of Ram Charan’s first look for the film was released by the makers on his birthday. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be started soon. An official statement about the same is expected to be made soon.

See the photos here:

Ram Charan is also bankrolling his father, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and it is being directed by Koratala Siva. It is reported that Ram Charan will be making an extended cameo appearance in the film. It is expected that the makers will announce update about the film’s shooting details soon. Ram Charan made headlines recently after he offered financial aid to the family of the three fans of Pawan Kalyan who passed away while putting banners on the power star’s birthday.

