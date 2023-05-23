Ram Charan looks dapper in an ethnic outfit as he attends G20 Summit in Srinagar; See PICS

Ram Charan, the Telugu superstar is going through a great phase in both his professional and personal lives. The talented actor won millions of hearts across the globe with his stellar performance in RRR, the 2022-released SS Rajamouli directorial. When it comes to his personal life, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are now set to welcome their first child, very soon. Interestingly, the RRR star is now making headlines after attending the recently held G20 Summit in Srinagar.

Ram Charan looks dapper in an ethnic outfit at G20 Summit

The Telugu superstar who attended the G20 Summit in Srinagar, Kashmir as the representative of the Indian film industry, has received a big thumbs up with his outfit choice for the prestigious event. Ram Charan opted for an off-white ethnic outfit, which consisted of a kurta and pajama, which was paired with a matching ethnic jacket, for the event. The Game Changer star completed his look with a statement watch and a pair of matching shoes.

Check out Ram Charan's pictures from the G20 Summit, below:

Ram Charan's upcoming projects

The popular star is joining hands with the veteran director S Shankar for his 15th outing in Telugu cinema. The project, which has been titled Game Changer, is touted to be a political thriller. Ram Charan is reportedly playing a double role in the highly anticipated movie, which marks his second onscreen collaboration with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. The official teaser of Game Changer is expected to be out very soon.

Later, he will join hands with director Buchi Babu Sana for his 16th project, which has been tentatively titled RC 16. The much-awaited project, which is touted to be a sports-based film, is expected to feature Ram Charan in a never-seen-before avatar. RC 16 is expected to start rolling in September, this year after the leading man returns from his paternity break.

