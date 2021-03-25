Ram Charan looks dapper in semi formals as he gets papped while attending an event in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

At a time when fans are going berserk ahead of Ram Charan’s birthday on Saturday, these photos have come as a visual treat to his fans.

Megastar Ram Charan never fails to grab the attention of the paparazzi whenever he steps out of his home. From his airport sporting to his casual outings, Ram Charan’s photos always go viral whenever he makes any public appearance. Recently, he was spotted in Hyderabad airport after the wrapping up his portions for the upcoming film Acharya. Today, he was spotted while taking part in an event and when shutterbugs surrounded him to click pictures, he greeted them.

In today’s photos, Ram Charan was seen in semi formals with blue denim pants and a semi formal shirt. It is also known that he is one of the celebrities who actively promoted awareness messages on social media about the pandemic. In today’s photos, he was seen wearing a black mask. Ram Charan recently shared a photo on his Twitter space from the sets of Acharya while giving a glimpse of his look for the film.

Ram Charan will be seen playing an extended cameo in the film directed by Koratala Siva, while Pooja Hegde is rumoured to be playing his love interest. He will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli which also features Jr NTR and in the lead roles. The film is all set to be released on October 13. He recently announced that he will be collaborating with ace director Shankar for a magnum opus.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

