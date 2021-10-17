Ram Charan looks handsome in holy attire as he launches trailer of Sandhya Raju's Natyam

Ram Charan attended the pre launch event of Natyam movie and also shared the trailer today on social media. The actor showered praises on Sandhya Raju, director Revanth Korukonda and actor Kamal Kamaraj for their efforts to bring such culturally relevant cinema and songs to today's generation.

Ram Charan's look at the Natyam event has caught the attention of everyone as he looked extremely handsome in black holy attire. He sharp and fit with mustache and neat hairstyle. His pictures and videos from the event are currently trending on social media.

A fan of Mega Powerstar fell on Ram Charan's feet as he got over excited witnessing him in reality.

Ram Charan wished the team all best and released the trailer. The trailer shows Natyam is not just about dance and it narrates a strong content.

Natyam, a movie on dance is all set to be released soon in the theatres of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Popular Kuchipudi Dancer Sandhya Raju from Hyderabad will be seen as the leading lady in Natyam, and she is making her debut in acting with it.

Kamal Kamaraju and Rohit Behal play the male leads in the film, while Shravan Bhardwaj has created composed music for Natyam. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 22, 2021.