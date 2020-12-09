Ram Charan looks handsome in an off white outfit as he twins with Upasana for Niharika's Mehendi ceremony

Niharika and Chaitanya JV's photos from the pre-wedding festivities have managed to light up the internet and Ram Charan's look from the Mehendi ceremony is unmissable.

For the Mehendi ceremony of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV, Ram Charan opted for all white indo-western outfit and complimented his wife Upasana, who looked stunning in a textured off-white gown by Shriya Som. The couple looked stylish as they twinned in off-white outfits. Don't they make for one royal couple? Niharika and Chaitanya JV's photos from the pre-wedding festivities have managed to light up the internet. Yesterday, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan also graced the Mehendi ceremony and the photos of him posing for a perfect mega moment went viral on social media.

Sharing a picture-perfect moment, Naga Babu wrote on Instagram, "The League of the Extraordinary GentleMen" One can see, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan, his son Akira, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish and other family members posing for one epic picture. Niharika's father also shared a candid picture of him walking with Pawan Kalyan and wrote, "The Last Piece of happiness arrived too..,To make this Moment Complete."

Check out inside photos below:

Also Read: Niharika Konidela looks stunning in multicoloured outfit as she compliments Chaitanya during mehendi ceremony

Niharika and Chaitanya will be tying the knot today, on December 9. The couple is getting married in a grand wedding in Udaipur and their pre-wedding festivities have lit up the Internet.

