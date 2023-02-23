Ram Charan looks stylish in a three-piece suit as he arrives for Good Morning America 3 show: Watch VIDEO

Ram Charan , the popular star of the Telugu film industry earned global attention with his stellar performance in the blockbuster movie RRR . The period drama, which is helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli has earned major recognition on international platforms, including Golden Globe Awards and Grammy Awards. Interestingly, Ram Charan is now garnering attention with his appearance on America's prestigious talk show, Good Morning America 3 . The actor's pictures and videos from the prestigious show are now setting social media on fire.

The celebrated Telugu star, who attended the Good Morning America 3 show, looked supremely stylish in a grey blazer and a pair of matching trousers which he paired with a mauve turtle neck t-shirt. Ram Charan completed his look with a pair of brown shoes and sunglasses.

Ram Charan's work front

The RRR actor is currently busy with the final stage shooting of his 15th outing in the film industry. The project, which is directed by S Shankar, has been tentatively titled RC 15 and is reportedly slated to hit the theatres in January 2024. Ram Charan is playing a double role in the film as a social activist father and his son who grows up to become an IAS officer in the film. If the reports are to be believed, he is also making a comeback to Bollywood with a special appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the upcoming Salmaan Khan starrer.