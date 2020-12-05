Ram Charan looks suave in an all black outfit as he gets spotted at Mumbai airport; See PHOTOS

A couple of days back, photos of SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR surfaced as they were spotted at the airport

It looks like the makers of RRR are on a brisk pace of shooting the film. While photos of SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR surfaced as they were spotted at the airport, now, photos of Ram Charan have come up, where the superstar can be seen in an all black outfit. In the photos, he was seen in a baseball cap and a face mask. It is anticipated that the makers of the film will shoot the next schedule of the film in Pune.

A couple of days back, a video surfaced online, where Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli were seen in Mahabaleshwar before starting a shooting schedule there. In the video, they were seen inspecting the location ahead of the shooting. There have been no reports about when will join the sets. It is expected that official update regarding the same will be made soon in the upcoming days.

Directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the male leads, while Alia Bhatt will be seen as the female lead. Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The makers have so far released the first look glimpses of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in special videos.

