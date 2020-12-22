Ram Charan looks super stylish in semi formals as he takes part in a promotional event; See PHOTOS

As Ram Charan took part in a promotional event, he was spotted in a super stylish formalwear.

Tollywood megastar Ram Charan was spotted today at a promotional event and it goes without saying that all eyes were on him as he made a stylish entry. He was seen in a white shirt with golden embellishments and paired it with a pair of ash pants. He gave the overall look a super stylish finish by pairing it with uber-cool shades. In the photos, he was seen with a thick mustache, and clearly, it will be his look for his upcoming magnum opus RRR.

He took part in the launch of the upcoming web series Shootout At Alair. Ever since this set of new photos surfaced online, Ram Charans shared it across all social media platforms and now these photos are all over the internet. Before this, Ram Charan made the headlines when he took part in his cousin and Tollywood actress Niharika Konidela’s wedding in Udaipur. He took part in the wedding along with his significant other.

See the photos here:

On the work front, Ram Charan has in his kitty, a mega-budget film titled RRR. It also stars Jr NTR as yet another lead actor. will be seen as the leading lady. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film’s shooting is currently happening at a brisk pace. Photos and videos of the lead actors from the sets have been surfacing online ever since the shooting was restarted.

Credits :Twitter

