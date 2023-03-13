Ram Charan makes a classic Oscars 2023 red carpet appearance in Shantanu and Nikhil; Gives RRR touch to it

Ram Charan's style statement is unmatchable. It is classic, comfy and above everything, he sure knows how to mark his stance in the sartorial department. Today, on March 13, RRR creates a new history as Naatu Naatu wins Oscars 2023 for best original song. The red carpet of the 95th Awards red carpet witnessed the best and brightest stars in their best fashion foot forward. Ram Charan equally turned heads yet again as he wore Indian to the red carpet of an international awards show.

Representing India and RRR, Ram Charan wore a classic bandhgala in velvet by Shantanu and Nikhil. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, RC's Oscars 2023 look screams RRR as he wore the signature medallion brooches and a studded choker over the coat, something that highlights his role as Alluri Seetharama Raju from the SS Rajamouli directorial.

One can see in the pictures, the Rangasthalam actor's sculpted silhouette with statement buttons is deep-rooted in Indian history. He teamed his three-piece outfit with straight pants and glossy formal shoes. The heartthrob has clearly placed a safe bet with sophisticated-meets-cool couture.

6-months pregnant, Ram Charan's wife Upasana too sported a regal look in a simple satin saree by Jayanti Reddy. Her retro style and jewellery were the highlights of the look. They look super good together in every picture.

Ram Charan on RRR sequel

During an interview at the Oscars red carpet with a host of The Hollywood Reporter, Ram Charan said, "This journey is special...As actors when we were shooting, we never thought...but today, it is not our film or our song but it has become people's song and they have owned it so much across the globe from Japan to USA. They have brought the movie and song into what it has come today. We so pray to God for that."

Further on being asked if the audience should expect an RRR sequel, Charan replied, "I would love it. I heard in many interviews my director (SS Rajamouli) has said that and I will be happiest if that happens. Of course, they will crack it again."

RRR's Naatu Naatu has won Oscars 2023 in the Best Original Song category. Other nominees in the category were Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Pather Wakanda Forever), and This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: RRR creates history as it wins 'Best Original Song' Award for 'Naatu Naatu'

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The 95th Annual Oscars: Jr NTR serves a killer look in Gaurav Gupta; Tiger symbolizes RRR's epic chase scene