Airport Style: Ram Charan sports an uber cool look in all-white attire as he arrives in Delhi; PHOTOS

After completing the New Zealand schedule for his next RC15, Mega Power Star Ram Charan is now headed to Delhi to attend an event. As the RRR star arrived in the capital he looked all casual and stylish in an all-white ensemble. He completed the look with a matching sports cap, black sunglasses, and black sports shoes. The Tollywood star once again proved he is one of the most stylish stars in the South.

For those who do not know, Ram Charan is currently shooting for director S Shankar's RC15. As the team concluded the latest schedule of the movie, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from the shoot, along with the caption, "And it’s a wrap in New Zealand .song & it’s visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu, @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special.@kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always."

