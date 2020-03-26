Ram Charan makes a comeback on Twitter: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh and others welcome him

South celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh and others also welcomed Ram Charan on Twitter with lovely messages. Check it out.

Ram Charan celebrates his 35th birthday tomorrow, March 27 and a day ahead of it, the RRR star surprised everyone by making a comeback on Twitter. After Chiranjeevi, son Ram Charan has taken social media by storm. Cherry made his Twitter debut with the handle 'Alwayscharan' on November 24, 2010, and now he is back with a new user name, '@AlwaysRamCharan. Fans of the mega hero can't keep calm and have been welcoming him on Twitter. South celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh and others also welcomed him with lovely messages.

Taking to Twitter, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Super happy to launch the birthday special song of Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan from his fansRed heartAdvance bday wishes to the most amazing #RamCharan n welcome to Twitter." Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Anasuya Bharadwaj, S S Karthikeya, Akhil Akkineni among others welcomed Ram Charan on Twitter.

Allu Sirish also welcomed Ram Charan with a sweet message. He tweeted, “Welcoming our Megastar @KChiruTweets into Twitter! So nice to see you here, Boss. It's a double whammy that my dear cousin @AlwaysRamCharan is also back on Twitter! Some good news in these dull days.”

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Superb gesture welcome back to twitter @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/FAGbmDLZcb — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 26, 2020

Welcoming our Megastar @KChiruTweets into Twitter! So nice to see you here, Boss. It's a double whammy that my dear cousin @AlwaysRamCharan is also back on Twitter! Some good news in these dull days. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) March 26, 2020

Super happy to launch the birthday special song of Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan from his fansAdvance bday wishes to the most amazing #RamCharan n welcome to Twitterhttps://t.co/sxLGdxoEBx#RamKonidelaBdaySplSong @sivacherry9 @infinitum_media @scorpionmuzik @MadhuraAudio — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 26, 2020

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film has been titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). The first motion poster was released yesterday and it has only set high expectations among the moviegoers. RRR also starring and will release on January 8, 2021, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, English.

