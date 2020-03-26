Ram Charan makes Twitter debut ahead of his birthday; Chiranjeevi says 'The cub follows the lion'

As Tollywood star Ram Charan joined Twitter, his actor father took to Twitter and welcomed him on the micro blogging site.

Tollywood star Ram Charan on Thursday joined Twitter a few days after his actor father Chiranjeevi made his appearance on social media. On the occasion of Ugadhi, megastar Chiranjeevi made his first Tweet, stating that he joined social media to have a personal connect with his fans. Today, Ram Charan has also joined Twitter and now the star’s fans are going gaga over his presence on the micro blogging site. Chiranjeevi welcomed his son on Twitter with a lovely message.

Welcoming his son, he wrote on Twitter, “Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :)”. Ramcharan’s first Tweet was about the current COVID 19 situation. He shared a press release on Twitter, which stated that he has donated Rs 70 lak to the central government and the state governments of Andra Pradhesh and Telangana for the relief work they are undertaking to cointain the COVID 19 situation.

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Sharing the press release, he wrote on Twitter, “Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS.” On the work front, Ram Charan’s first look from his upcoming mega budget venture, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli was revealed yesterday. Along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR will also be seen as a lead actor in RRR. He is also bankrolling Acharya, which has his father and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More